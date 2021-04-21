ECONOMY BUSINESS

CVC Capital Partners agrees to buy out Dodoni

cvc-capital-partners-agrees-to-buy-out-dodoni

CVC Capital Partners announced on Tuesday an agreement for the acquisition of a majority stake in Greek dairy company Dodoni, just a few weeks after the US investment fund completed the takeover of Greek food conglomerate Vivartia, the parent company of dairy firm Delta, which also has a 43.2% stake in fellow dairy enterprise Mevgal.

Neither CVC nor Dodoni announced the size of the stake the former will acquire, but sources from the US fund tell Kathimerini it will amount to 70%.

The same sources say the deal will lead to Dodoni’s next moves, namely the takeover of rival dairy company Kolios, where due diligence has been completed.

Business
READ MORE
shift-to-antiseptics-sees-papoutsanis-turnover-soar
BUSINESS

Shift to antiseptics sees Papoutsanis turnover soar

mytilineos-bond-presentations-to-start-on-monday
ECONOMY

Mytilineos bond presentations to start on Monday

mytilineos-lands-deal-for-albanian-substations
ENERGY

Mytilineos lands deal for Albanian substations

hellenic-post-lands-deal-for-last-mile-delivery-of-amazon-products
BUSINESS

Hellenic Post lands deal for last-mile delivery of Amazon products

mytilineos-new-ppa-in-australia
BUSINESS

Mytilineos’ new PPA in Australia

pandemic-year-deals-major-blow-to-aegean-turnover
AIR TRANSPORT

Pandemic year deals major blow to Aegean turnover