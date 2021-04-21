cvc-capital-partners-agrees-to-buy-out-dodoni

CVC Capital Partners announced on Tuesday an agreement for the acquisition of a majority stake in Greek dairy company Dodoni, just a few weeks after the US investment fund completed the takeover of Greek food conglomerate Vivartia, the parent company of dairy firm Delta, which also has a 43.2% stake in fellow dairy enterprise Mevgal.

Neither CVC nor Dodoni announced the size of the stake the former will acquire, but sources from the US fund tell Kathimerini it will amount to 70%.

The same sources say the deal will lead to Dodoni’s next moves, namely the takeover of rival dairy company Kolios, where due diligence has been completed.