Online food orders soared 60% annually to €800 million in 2020

The food delivery sector has been one of the biggest winners of the coronavirus pandemic: The shuttering of conventional food service and the curfews have kept consumers at home, resulting in a major increase in orders, especially those conducted online.

The turnover of online delivery orders soared to about 800 million euros last year, compared to approximately €500 million in 2019, with market leader efood being the undisputed dominant player in the industry: According to sources this platform handles between 250,000 and 300,000 orders on a daily basis, with their average value ranging between €7 and €10.

