ECONOMY ECONOMY

Uneven adherence to rules in food service sector

uneven-adherence-to-rules-in-food-service-sector

The opening of food service businesses to different degrees has led to a multi-speed sector.

With indoor bars and restaurants staying closed and those with outdoor spaces not being allowed to have music, professionals also complain of double standards by the competent inspectors, as they are sometimes strict and in other cases extremely lenient, entrepreneurs tell Kathimerini.

Some of them fear that the violation of restrictions by their peers – such as those who do not adhere to spacing rules or even invite musicians to play (as one entrepreneur has reported) – may contribute to the sector shutting down again with a new increase in virus cases.

Economy
READ MORE
savings-register-record-rise
ECONOMY

Savings register record rise

protection-against-layoffs-for-600-000-workers-until-august-31
ECONOMY

Protection against layoffs for 600,000 workers until August 31

eu-approves-sme-support
ECONOMY

EU approves SME support

huge-benefit-from-eu-cash
ECONOMY

Huge benefit from EU cash

A woman wearing a protective mask walks by a shop on the first day of the re-opening of retail stores, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece, April 5, 2021. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]
ECONOMY

Rental exemption may stretch to June

residential-property-market-recovers-despite-the-pandemic
ECONOMY

Residential property market recovers despite the pandemic