uneven-adherence-to-rules-in-food-service-sector

The opening of food service businesses to different degrees has led to a multi-speed sector.

With indoor bars and restaurants staying closed and those with outdoor spaces not being allowed to have music, professionals also complain of double standards by the competent inspectors, as they are sometimes strict and in other cases extremely lenient, entrepreneurs tell Kathimerini.

Some of them fear that the violation of restrictions by their peers – such as those who do not adhere to spacing rules or even invite musicians to play (as one entrepreneur has reported) – may contribute to the sector shutting down again with a new increase in virus cases.