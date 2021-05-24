ECONOMY

Alpha confirms plan to raise 800 million euros

alpha-confirms-plan-to-raise-800-million-euros

Alpha Bank on Monday confirmed that it plans to raise about 800 million euros in a sale of new shares to capitalize on lending opportunities at home as European Union recovery funds will flow in.

The strategy update helped the bank’s shares rebound from a plunge of over 27% on Friday, rising 10.79% by Monday’s closing.

The planned share sale will take place via a bookbuilding to international institutional investors and a public offering in Greece, targeting completion by mid-July, the bank said.

Alpha Bank, about 11% owned by Greek bank rescue fund HFSF, said current shareholders’ pre-emptive rights to the offering would be canceled but priority would be given to existing shareholders. [Reuters]

Economy Banking
READ MORE
alpha-announces-e800-million-plan-to-boost-capital
ECONOMY

Alpha announces €800 million plan to boost capital

eurobank-picks-temenos-for-digital-wealth-management
ECONOMY

Eurobank picks Temenos for digital wealth management

greece-gets-eu-okay-to-extend-hercules-bad-loan-reduction-scheme
BANKS & NPLS

Greece gets EU okay to extend ‘Hercules’ bad loan reduction scheme

piraeus-shareholders-approve-e1-billion-equity-offering
ECONOMY

Piraeus shareholders approve €1 billion equity offering

dbrs-morningstar-says-banks-will-absorb-additional-npe-disposals
ECONOMY

DBRS Morningstar says banks will absorb additional NPE disposals

ecb-welcomes-greece-s-plan-to-extend-hercules-bad-loan-reduction-scheme
ECONOMY

ECB welcomes Greece’s plan to extend Hercules bad-loan reduction scheme