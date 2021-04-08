Piraeus shareholders approve €1 billion equity offering

Piraeus Bank got the green light for a planned equity offering to raise about 1 billion euros from shareholders at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday.

The bank, 61.3% owned by Greece’s bank rescue fund, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), has said the offering of new shares will dilute the HFSF’s stake to a minority holding without any blocking power, meaning below 33%. Chief executive Christos Megalou told shareholders that the plan would help the bank to cut the ratio of bad loans within its overall debt portfolio.

“The reduction of our stock of nonperforming exposures (NPEs) is the priority of the ‘Sunrise’ plan… to get us to a single-digit NPE ratio,” Megalou said.

Piraeus’ NPE ratio at the end of last year was 45%, not counting two securitizations that will be concluded later this year. He said the cleansing of the bank’s balance sheet of bad loans would “allow the sustainable funding of Greece’s economy.”

The bank said 99.3% of shareholders at the meeting voted in favor of the plan to issue new shares. The equity offering will be a combined international placement with institutional investors via bookbuilding, and a domestic public offering that will take place simultaneously.

The issue price of the new shares will be determined in the bookbuilding and will be the same for both institutional and domestic investors. [Reuters]