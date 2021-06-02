ECONOMY

Turkish sea snot spreading in Marmara

[Reuters]

A thick, slimy layer of so-called “sea snot” is spreading in Turkey’s Sea of Marmara to the south of Istanbul, posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry.

Scientists say climate change and pollution have contributed to the proliferation of the organic matter, also known as marine mucilage, which contains a wide variety of microorganisms and can flourish when nutrient-rich sewage flows into seawater.

Drone footage shot over the Sea of Marmara shows ferries and cargo ships criss-crossing harbors and seawater blanketed with the viscous, grayish substance that can suffocate marine life.

[Reuters]

