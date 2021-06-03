elounda-hills-works-to-begin

The first phase of the 400 million-euro investment for the Elounda Hills integrated tourism complex at Agios Nikolaos, eastern Crete, is set to start this summer.

Sources say that Russian-owned Mirum Hellas, which is carrying out the tourism development, is expected to secure the necessary approval for entering and exiting the construction site to be created in the area within the next few weeks, leading to the start of provisional works (opening of roads etc.).

This first phase has a budget estimated at €90 million and will be implemented at Ellinika, one of the six domains of the project, starting with the construction of a marina covering 123,000 square meters of sea and 43,000 sq.m. on shore. The Elounda Hills marina will have 202 mooring berths, of which 64 will be permanent and 138 seasonal, and will be completed by end-2023, allowing for the service and hosting of super yachts too.

Two years later, in 2025, a boutique hotel at the marina’s site will start to operate, alongside a 100-room hotel and up to 100 holiday residences.

Kathimerini understands that the remainder of the project will be implemented in the years to come, including the creation of a tourism resort in the Tsifliki domain.