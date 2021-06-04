cement-group-certified-green

The Heracles Group has become the first cement company in Greece to obtain Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for all cement types produced in its plants in Volos, in the region of Thessaly, and Milaki, on the island of Evia.

Through the EPDs for all cement products (bagged and bulk), covering both the domestic and international markets, the Heracles Group said it paves new ways for the construction sector of tomorrow, with a view to innovation, climate-neutrality and implementation of circular economy principles to natural resources.