tourism-awards-delivered-to-a-multitude-of-companies

The eighth edition of the annual Tourism Awards was celebrated in grand style at Zappeio Hall in central Athens on Friday.

Among the enterprises distinguished this year were Athens International Airport, Costa Navarino, Eurobank, hotelBrain, Celestyal Cruises, Minoan Lines, Attica Group, the Regional Authority of South Aegean, the City of Athens, the City of Iraklio, Ekdromi.gr, Ikos Resorts, Phaea Resorts, Aldemar Resorts, Accor, Belvedere Hotel, Sani Resort, Aria Hotels, Blue Palace, Active Media Group, Pierra Creta, Istion Yachting and the Selene Restaurant.

The event also included the first edition of the Villa Awards.