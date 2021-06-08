ECONOMY

First Skopje Economic Forum on June 23

first-skopje-economic-forum-on-june-23

On June 23, the Delphi Economic Forum will be organizing the first edition of the Skopje Economic Forum.

The one-day conference will be dedicated to exploring North Macedonia’s economic and political prospects within the wider region.

It will feature a host of top government officials and economic actors and a range of crucial issues for the country’s future economic development: regional stability and the prospect of EU accession for the Western Balkans, foreign direct investment, energy, tourism and infrastructure, and a special segment on smart cities and digital solutions for urban development.

