Skylakakis anticipates significant recovery

“We addressed the pandemic with bravery and the results in the economy are better than expected, so now we are looking forward to a significant [post-pandemic] recovery,” Deputy Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis said on Tuesday while addressing the 5th Greek-German Economic Forum “Vision of growth – Ιconic investments,” organized by the German-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Skylakakis said that Greece recorded a smaller recession than that forecast by international organizations, while developments in the labor market were also better than expected.

These results, he explained, were based on exports, industrial production, investments and a lower-than-expected reduction in consumption.

