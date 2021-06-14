problems-in-new-tax-form-submission

The health crisis has affected the smooth submission of tax declarations, frustrating taxpayers and accountants this year as many are unable to complete the procedure.

For instance, the salary documents from state entities are yet to reach the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, while the declarations have not had the amounts paid to compensate workers on furlough autofilled as they should have. These developments have triggered a chain reaction, as families are unable to apply to have their children enrolled in nurseries and kindergartens.

Problems have also been noted in the tax form entries concerning exemptions from the “tekmiria” system, whereby taxpayers’ assets are used to determine their income, so they now run the risk of getting unfairly taxed on them, while according to the new law they should be excluded from the system this year having suffered due to the pandemic.

Although the IAPR is making every effort to resolve all the issues that have emerged, all other entities involved will also need to send their data to the tax administration immediately, while the Economic Chamber of Greece is calling for an extension to the submission period.