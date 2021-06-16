finmin-meets-with-esm-chief-in-luxembourg

A meeting between Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and European Stability Mechanism (ESM) Managing Director Klaus Regling in Luxembourg, ahead of the June 17 Eurogroup was “very constructive,” the ESM said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Greece has come a long way in the last decade and its economy can again grow strongly after the challenging circumstances of the Covid-19 crisis,” Regling said after their talk.

Greece, responded Staikouras, “has tackled the health crisis and its impact on the economy and society to the best of its abilities, as has been internationally recognized.”

“We still have difficulties and challenges ahead. However, the approval of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan Greece 2.0, a series of positive indices and recent evolutions, inspire optimism concerning the prospects of a strong recovery and of achieving high, sustainable growth in the post-Covid-19 era,” he added. [ANA-MPA]