plan-for-new-commercial-park-by-konstantinou

The Konstantinou Group, developer and operator of the Athens Metro Mall, on Friday published an environmental study concerning the development of a new shopping and entertainment park.

The study points to the construction of buildings with a total area of 71,200 square meters on a 75,000 sq.m. plot at Metamorphosi, bordering on Lykovrysi, in northern Athens.

This is a 93-million-euro investment that started in the early 2000s, when the group began acquiring the land.

According to the study, the group proposes the creation of a mall, of separate commercial stores, and a supermarket, a cinema multiplex, food catering outlets, offices, a sports center and a playground.

The complex will also include a park and parking spaces, while an independent section of the plot will be dedicated to a medical diagnostic center and a rehabilitation center.

Another 4,500 sq.m. will be conceded for common use in the context of the changes proposed to the roads around the property.

The plot will be served by one of the stations on the extension of the Athens metro’s proposed Line 4.