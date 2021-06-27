ECONOMY ENERGY

Lignite withdrawal demands gas-powered capacity

The summer’s first heatwave has already highlighted supply problems in the country’s electricity distribution system and the absence of a realistic plan for the power market’s disengagement from lignite, to which it had remained vehemently attached up to the very last moment, before throwing Public Power Corporation into chaos – narrowly averted in the summer of 2019.

The situation is also confirmed in a study by the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE), which stresses that the withdrawal of lignite-produced capacity must go hand-in-hand with the entry of new supply from natural gas-fired plants.

