lignite-withdrawal-demands-gas-powered-capacity

The summer’s first heatwave has already highlighted supply problems in the country’s electricity distribution system and the absence of a realistic plan for the power market’s disengagement from lignite, to which it had remained vehemently attached up to the very last moment, before throwing Public Power Corporation into chaos – narrowly averted in the summer of 2019.

The situation is also confirmed in a study by the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE), which stresses that the withdrawal of lignite-produced capacity must go hand-in-hand with the entry of new supply from natural gas-fired plants.