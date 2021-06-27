Greece to demand a negative test from all passengers from Russia, vaccinated or not

The Tourism Ministry announced on Sunday Greece will require a negative coronavirus test from all passengers arriving from Russia, even if they have been vaccinated, due to the rapid rise in cases in the world’s biggest country.

According to a decision published on the Government Gazette, all travelers arriving to Greece from Russia will as of Wednesday, June 30, need to have proof of a negative PCR test or a rapid test.

The measure, attributed to the spread of the Delta variant of SARS-Cov-2 in Russia concerns all travelers from that country, whether they have been vaccinated or not.

They will also have to undergo a test upon their arrival in Greece.