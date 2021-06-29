Schinas: EU will help Greece meet green transition goals

The European Union will actively support Greece’s efforts to meet its green transition goals, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said on Tuesday at the beginning of the first Green Deal Greece 2021 Conference at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens.

Schinas noted that, “on April 21, EU member-states agreed on the first European climate law, enshrining the EU’s goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2050 in legislation,” which he said was a landmark commitment for Europe and the world.

“The EU will actively support Greece in achieving its goals for the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) and phasing out lignite by 2028. The EU will support areas directly affected by delignification, such as Western Macedonia and Megalopoli, with 750 million euros from the new Just Transition Fund,” he underlined.

“The green transition will change our daily routine. The buildings, the means, the products, the works. The transition will not be easy or painless but it is necessary. Through the Recovery and Resilience Fund, the Greek government, with the consent of the EU, is expected to use €11.4 billion by 2026 for emblematic and substantial measures,” said Schinas.