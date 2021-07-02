summer-sales-to-begin-from-monday

The Development and Investment Ministry announced on Friday that the starting date of this year’s summer sales has been brought forward by one week, to this Monday, July 5.

The sales window will still close on August 31.

The decision by Minister Adonis Georgiadis will only apply for this year and is meant to help entrepreneurship and consumers alike, the ministry said in a statement.

Shops in Athens will also have the option to remain open on Sunday, July 11, as is the case on the first Sunday of every sales window.

The Athens retailers association has already proposed opening hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for that day.