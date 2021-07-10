ECONOMY

Aerospace Industry at focus of meeting with PM

The growth prospects of the Hellenic Aerospace Industry, as well as the company’s future course, were the key topics of a meeting on Friday chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. 

According to government sources, satisfaction was expressed during the discussion on the company’s progress under its new management and the implementation of new programs was examined. 

By end-2021 the company will hire a total of 700 new employees, while at the same time expanding its activities in the aviation industry and focusing on research and development and the design of new products.

