ECONOMY

New incubator to promote space technology

After 2005 when Greece became the 16th member of the European Space Agency (ESA), a new era is being ushered in with the creation at Corallia of the Athena Research Center, of the first incubator to support startups that produce technologies, solutions and services for space.

The ESA BIC Greece incubator, which is considered one of the fastest-growing “children” of the European agency, will enhance, among other things, the transfer of space technology and applications into everyday life.​​​​​

