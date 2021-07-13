ECONOMY

Brussels to reassure Bosnia of EU commitment

brussels-to-reassure-bosnia-of-eu-commitment

The European Union will try to reassure Bosnians of its readiness to admit their country one day, according to an internal document seen by Reuters, after an unofficial EU diplomatic note raised doubts about Brussels’ commitment.

That note, circulated among EU officials in April, proposed redrawing borders along ethnic lines in the Western Balkans in an attempt to unblock stalled reforms in the region.

It caused anxiety in Bosnia, which aspires to join both the EU and NATO.

“The EU reiterates its unequivocal commitment to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s EU perspective as a single, united and sovereign country,” said the 24-page document prepared for Tuesday’s meeting of officials with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. [Reuters]

EU
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen present Greece's national recovery plan at the Ancient Agora in Athens, on June 17. [Intime News]
