pensioners-still-working-must-tell-efka

Pensioners who are still working – as well as their employers – will have to submit a declaration to the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) about it, according to a decision Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis signed on Wednesday. If they fail to do so, inspectors can fine them up to 12 of their monthly main and auxiliary pensions.

The ministerial decision sets out the terms, conditions and cross-checking process for data exchanged between EFKA and the Labor Inspection Squad concerning pensioners who continue to work.

It specifically forces any pensioners who retired before February 28, 2020 due to age but have been employed after February 29, 2020 (including self-employment) to submit a declaration to EFKA. Declarations have to be submitted online, on the e-EFKA platform, including the full data of the pensioner, the form of labor (for which there is an obligation for joining a social security fund), the data of the employer (if there is one) and the period of employment.

Employers will also have to submit a declaration when they hire a retiree, but that will have to be done on the Labor Ministry’s Ergani platform.