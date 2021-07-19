Budget revenue up in Jan-June, Bank of Greece report says

Ordinary budget revenue grew to 19.7 billion euros in the first half of the year, up from 18.13 billion in the corresponding period in 2020, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.

In a report, the central bank said that the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of 13.29 billion euros in the first six months of 2021, up from 11.008 billion in 2020, while the primary deficit rose to 9.2 billion euros, up from 6.7 billion in 2020.

Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to 31.474 billion euros from January to June, up from 26.622 billion in 2020.

[ANA-MPA]