June arrivals 40-50% higher compared to July last year, tourism minister says

Tourism arrivals this June were up 40%-50% compared to July 2020, when tourism reopened after the first pandemic lockdown, Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis told Skai radio on Tuesday.

The second lockdown began in November 2020 and effectively ended in mid-May 2021.

Theoharis said that the countries with most tourism to Greece right now are (in totals) Germany, France and Poland, with the latter tourists marking record visits for a second consecutive year.

Referring to the restrictions imposed on the island of Mykonos until Monday, the minister said that the rate of booking cancellations on the wildly popular holiday isle stands at a low 1%.

He also said that reactions against the restrictions have come mainly from nightclubs, which are the most affected by the music ban and the 1 a.m. curfew.