ECONOMY

Greece sees surge of international arrivals in June

greece-sees-surge-of-international-arrivals-in-june
Passengers on a charter flight from Duesseldorf arrive at Ioannis Kapodistrias International Airport on the Greek island of Corfu as the country's tourism reason officially opens, May 15, 2021. [Adonis Skordilis/Reuters]

Air traffic in Greece picked up strongly in June after the government eased coronavirus-related travel restrictions in May before the start of the key summer tourist season, civil aviation authority data showed on Thursday.

International arrivals jumped more than 13-fold in June to 1,181,771 from just 87,481 a year earlier, during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the data.

Greece, where about a fifth of economic output comes from tourism, suffered its most severe slump on record in 2020 as the coronavirus drastically curbed international travel, with arrivals down 75% from the previous year.

This year, as vaccination campaigns in Greece and many other countries have picked up, the government is expecting a 50% rise from the levels seen in 2019 when the country welcomed a record of more than 30 million tourists.

Overall traffic at Greek airports was still down 2.8% for the first six months of the year, the figures showed.

[Reuters]

Travel Tourism
READ MORE
rhodes-airport-traffic-picks-up
ECONOMY

Rhodes airport traffic picks up

zacharaki-points-to-joint-tourism-actions-in-limassol
ECONOMY

Zacharaki points to joint tourism actions in Limassol

greece-to-accept-travelers-who-have-had-covishield-vaccine
ECONOMY

Greece to accept travelers who have had Covishield vaccine

[Intime News]
ECONOMY

Tourism hopes dampened by variants and absent Brits

albania-draws-almost-twice-as-many-visitors-as-last-year
ECONOMY

Albania draws almost twice as many visitors as last year

travelers-preferences-shift-due-to-covid-survey-finds
ECONOMY

Travelers’ preferences shift due to Covid, survey finds