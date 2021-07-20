ECONOMY

Textile and clothing exports rose 21% in January-May

textile-and-clothing-exports-rose-21-in-january-may

Exports of Greek clothing and textiles jumped 21% in the January-May period this year, compared with the same period in 2020, totaling 763 million euros, Greek Fashion – the association of Greek apparel producers – said in a report on Tuesday. 

Exports by the primary sector – cotton – led this increase with a 49% upturn, totaling €257 million. Exports of clothing rose 11% to €333 million. 

Greek Fashion said that the exports of clothing was spectacular in the March-May period, recording a 70% jump after a 30% decline in the first two months of the year. 

Exports of textiles grew 3% totaling €173 million. 

Imports were up 4.9% (12% in textiles), while imports of clothing rose 2% to €730 million.

