Steps to a ‘green’ economy

The Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) presented on Monday a set of measures for the fair transition of Greece’s human resources to the “green” economy, stressing that the country’s environmentally friendly shift will lead to a significant redistribution of employment among sectors and professions.

SEV referred to a triple divide that the economy must bridge over the course of its “green” transition. The first is the distance between the skills workers who have trouble getting jobs in their area have and those required in the new “green” labor market. The second is the geographical divide, with the uneven distribution of “green” jobs in different parts of Greece, while the third is the time lapse between jobs lost and jobs created.

SEV’s proposals are:

– Forming a national strategy for “green” professions and skills.

– Monitoring and measuring the “green” economy and professions through reliable data so as to propose and implement the necessary interventions in the market.

– Inclusion of the “green” dimension in the social dialogue to secure the consent of all interested parties and highlight mutual benefits.

– Adjusting education to offer future workers the necessary knowledge and skills for a low-carbon economy that is efficient in the use of its resources.

– Facilitating the transition to new “green” professions for those who lose their jobs, via “reskilling” and “upskilling,” as well as promoting geographical mobility.

– The development of reliable systems to recognize and certify “green” products and skills, even those obtained informally.

– Offering training within companies for the acquisition of special “green” skills adjusted to the needs of each corporation and worker.

– Use of subsidies for employee training programs on environmentally friendly procedures and behaviors in priority professions.

– Encouraging private “green” investments through financial and other incentives.

– Use of all available European resources and of the public-private partnership (PPP) system.

– Adoption of “green” technologies and procedures in the public sector.