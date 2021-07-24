mitsotakis-hosts-meeting-with-eurogroup-president

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Friday at his office in the Maximos Mansion with the president of the Eurogroup and finance minister of Ireland, Paschal Donohoe.

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras also attended the meeting, where the discussion focused on the eurozone’s recovery from the pandemic crisis.

“For us, the challenge is not only growth but growth with better characteristics, growth mostly focused on exports, investments and innovation, and less on consumption,” said Mitsotakis, going on to thank Donohoe for his support to Greece.

The Eurogroup president recognized the “excellent” work that the finance minister has done for the Greek economy, noting that Greece’s role in the Eurogroup and its voice in many important decisions is respected and acknowledged.

“I totally share your optimism for the Greek economy after seeing the progress achieved, looking at the growth to be recorded in Greece in 2021 and 2022. This growth will be accelerated by the Recovery and Resilience Plan, which we consider one of the best in Europe,” Donohoe said.