Bulgaria’s interim government offers to revamp budget, raise pensions

Bulgaria’s interim government proposes to amend the 2021 fiscal budget and use surplus revenue to boost state pensions and prepare the Balkan country for any upsurge in the pandemic, its finance minister said on Thursday.

Assen Vassilev said state revenues will exceed those initially anticipated by 2 billion levs ($1.21 billion) and most of that should be used to support the elderly, businesses and the health system rather than to significantly decrease the country’s fiscal deficit. [Reuters]