food-service-to-benefit-most-from-subsidy

Businesses in the sectors of food service, as well as tourism and retail commerce will benefit most from the state subsidies for fixed expenditure, according to data published by the Finance Ministry on Wednesday.

They showed that a total of 30,922 businesses will receive vouchers toward their tax and social security expenses, averaging 14,000 euros each.

In total they employ 253,360 workers and include 25,713 small and medium-sized enterprises.

They consist of 10,356 food service companies, 3,745 from the tourism sector, 4,019 from retail, 1,272 from wholesale commerce, 1,488 from land transport and 1,008 from the areas of sports, recreation and entertainment.