june-industrial-production-up-for-8th-consecutive-month

Industrial production rose 8.8% on an annual basis in June, statistics authority ELSTAT reported on Monday.

The rise was lower than in the previous two months, but one must take into account that April and May 2020 were months where many industries cut down production or shut down altogether due to the strict lockdown.

In the first half of the year, the average general industrial production index was 9.6% higher than in January-June 2020.

Industrial production has been rising steadily since November 2020.

Among the better performing sectors are computers and electronics (+35.3%), electrical appliances (33.7%), clothing (23.4%), furniture (18.4%) and non-metallic minerals (18.2%).