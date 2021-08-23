ECONOMY

United Group has plans for Nova, Wind

united-group-has-plans-for-nova-wind

United Group has big plans for its recent acquisitions, telecom company Wind and subscription TV platform Nova.

United Group Chairman Nikos Stathopoulos told Kathimerini in an interview that his group will integrate the two companies, starting with cross-selling products.

“Nova subscribers will benefit from mobile telephony offers and, correspondingly, Wind customers from Nova’s subscription TV package,” Stathopoulos told Kathimerini. “But there will also be synergies in content, as well as in the distribution and sales network. We will also deepen cooperation with United Group’s other companies,” he added.

Stathopoulos is an Executive Committee member at BC Partners, United Group’s parent company. Last month, BC Partners sold Greek company Pharmathen for €1.6 billion, having bought it for €475 million in 2015.

Television Business
READ MORE
bucks-amp-8217-antetokounmpo-joins-brewers-amp-8217-ownership-group
ECONOMY

Bucks’ Antetokounmpo joins Brewers’ ownership group

three-incentives-for-mergers
ECONOMY

Three incentives for mergers

foreign-ministry-guide-to-doing-business-with-israel
ECONOMY

Foreign Ministry guide to doing business with Israel

[Shutterstock]
ECONOMY

Startups draw venture capital funds

The container terminal at Greece’s biggest port, Piraeus, is seen in a fie photo. [Yiannis Kolesidis/Reuters]
ECONOMY

Transport costs shooting up

[INTIME]
ECONOMY

Q2 turnover near 2019 levels