United Group has plans for Nova, Wind

United Group has big plans for its recent acquisitions, telecom company Wind and subscription TV platform Nova.

United Group Chairman Nikos Stathopoulos told Kathimerini in an interview that his group will integrate the two companies, starting with cross-selling products.

“Nova subscribers will benefit from mobile telephony offers and, correspondingly, Wind customers from Nova’s subscription TV package,” Stathopoulos told Kathimerini. “But there will also be synergies in content, as well as in the distribution and sales network. We will also deepen cooperation with United Group’s other companies,” he added.

Stathopoulos is an Executive Committee member at BC Partners, United Group’s parent company. Last month, BC Partners sold Greek company Pharmathen for €1.6 billion, having bought it for €475 million in 2015.