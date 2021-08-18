startups-draw-venture-capital-funds

Greek startups are among the beneficiaries from the intense activity of venture capital funds in the first half of 2021.

According to a report by FactSet, venture capital funds invested more in H1 2021 (€280 billion globally and €50 billion in Europe) than in the whole of 2020 (€275 billion globally and €38 billion in Europe).

More than 70% of the invested capital in Europe went to five countries – the UK, Italy, Germany, France and Sweden – but, as FactSet notes, smaller rising markets such as Croatia, Greece and Romania are gaining ground.

Among Greek startups, car rental service FlexCar drew €50 million, health tech company Intelligencia raised €12 million, Index Ventures, Pentech Ventures and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invested in software firm Causaly, and Vista Equity Partners bought a minority stake in learning platform Schoox.