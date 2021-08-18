ECONOMY

Startups draw venture capital funds

startups-draw-venture-capital-funds
[Shutterstock]

Greek startups are among the beneficiaries from the intense activity of venture capital funds in the first half of 2021.

According to a report by FactSet, venture capital funds invested more in H1 2021 (€280 billion globally and €50 billion in Europe) than in the whole of 2020 (€275 billion globally and €38 billion in Europe).

More than 70% of the invested capital in Europe went to five countries – the UK, Italy, Germany, France and Sweden – but, as FactSet notes, smaller rising markets such as Croatia, Greece and Romania are gaining ground.

Among Greek startups, car rental service FlexCar drew €50 million, health tech company Intelligencia raised €12 million, Index Ventures, Pentech Ventures and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invested in software firm Causaly, and Vista Equity Partners bought a minority stake in learning platform Schoox.

Business
READ MORE
The container terminal at Greece’s biggest port, Piraeus, is seen in a fie photo. [Yiannis Kolesidis/Reuters]
ECONOMY

Transport costs shooting up

[INTIME]
ECONOMY

Q2 turnover near 2019 levels

operating-profits-up-for-hygeia-clinic
ECONOMY

Operating profits up for Hygeia clinic

thirteen-sent-to-trial-in-folli-follie-fraud-case
ECONOMY

Thirteen sent to trial in Folli-Follie fraud case

fage-posts-slight-increase-in-profit
ECONOMY

FAGE posts slight increase in profit

united-group-acquires-wind-hellas
ECONOMY

United Group acquires Wind Hellas