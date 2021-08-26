ECONOMY

Cyprus NPLs drop €7 million month-on-month

cyprus-npls-drop-e7-million-month-on-month

Nonperforming loans in Cyprus’ banking system stood at €5.134 billion in May from €5.141 billion in April, showing a decrease of approximately €7 million, according to data published by the Bank of Cyprus.

The NPLs remained at 18.1% of total loans.

Total loans at the end of May were €28.419 billion, from €28.445 billion in the previous month, while total loans due over 90 days stood at €3.956 billion or 13.9%, compared to €3.921 billion in April.

Total restructured loans amount to €3.833 billion, €2.311 billion continue to be classified as NPLs. [Financial Mirror]

Cyprus Banking
READ MORE
household-borrowing-to-get-harder-in-cyprus
ECONOMY

Household borrowing to get harder in Cyprus

dbrs-morningstar-sees-progress-on-slashing-npes-in-cyprus
ECONOMY

DBRS Morningstar sees progress on slashing NPEs in Cyprus

central-bank-of-cyprus-governor-tests-positive-for-covid-19
ECONOMY

Central Bank of Cyprus governor tests positive for Covid-19

bank-deposits-rise-in-july-to-e171-7-billion
ECONOMY

Bank deposits rise in July to €171.7 billion

[ Floriane Vita/Unsplash]
ECONOMY

Two bankers in Greece making over €1 mln p/a

looking-for-more-ecb-liquidity
ECONOMY

Looking for more ECB liquidity