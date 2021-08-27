ECONOMY

Fruit exports drop this summer, producers say

fruit-exports-drop-this-summer-producers-say

Exports of peaches fell by almost two-thirds this year while those of watermelons climbed by almost 4%, the country’s fruit exporters said on Friday. 

Incofruit-Hellas, the Association of Greek Fruit, Vegetable and Juice Export and Distribution Businesses, attributed the overall drop in exports to the coronavirus pandemic and the frost that affected many producers in the spring.

Exports of apricots fell by 31.2%, cherries by 7.5% and grapes by 1.9%.

Vegetable exports were up 23.5% in terms of volume and 10.6% in value, earning Greek producers 108.3 million euros during the first half of the year.

[ANA-MPA]

Economy
READ MORE
economy-enjoying-torrid-growth-says-nbg
ECONOMY

Economy enjoying torrid growth, says NBG

inflation-linked-to-pandemic
ECONOMY

Inflation linked to pandemic

[Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
ECONOMY

Tourism revenues rise to 1.1 bln euros in first half of 2021, says BoG

economy-has-truly-restarted
ECONOMY

Economy has truly restarted

independent-body-cries-foul-over-amp-8216-abuse-amp-8217-of-public-procurement-rules
ECONOMY

Independent body cries foul over ‘abuse’ of public procurement rules

cyprus-economy-grows-12-8-in-second-quarter
ECONOMY

Cyprus’ economy grows 12.8% in second quarter