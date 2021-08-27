Fruit exports drop this summer, producers say

Exports of peaches fell by almost two-thirds this year while those of watermelons climbed by almost 4%, the country’s fruit exporters said on Friday.

Incofruit-Hellas, the Association of Greek Fruit, Vegetable and Juice Export and Distribution Businesses, attributed the overall drop in exports to the coronavirus pandemic and the frost that affected many producers in the spring.

Exports of apricots fell by 31.2%, cherries by 7.5% and grapes by 1.9%.

Vegetable exports were up 23.5% in terms of volume and 10.6% in value, earning Greek producers 108.3 million euros during the first half of the year.

[ANA-MPA]