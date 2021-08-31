ECONOMY

Greece to tap markets with reissue of 5-year and 30-year bonds

greece-to-tap-markets-with-reissue-of-5-year-and-30-year-bonds

Greece will be tapping the markets again with the reissuance of two bonds with duration of five and 30 years, respectively.

According to an announcement, the government has instructed Alpha Bank, Barclays, Citi, Commerzbank and Morgan Stanley to reissue the bond maturing on February 12, 2026, with a coupon at 0% and a bond maturing on January 24, 2052, with a coupon of 1.875%.

According to the announcement, the consortium transaction will take place soon, depending on market conditions. [ANA-MPA]

Finance
READ MORE
fitch-reaffirms-cypriot-banks-negative-outlook
ECONOMY

Fitch reaffirms Cypriot banks’ negative outlook

ecb-could-maintain-liquidity-lifeline
ECONOMY

ECB could maintain liquidity lifeline

A burned house after a wildfire in Kastri village on Evia island, about 188 kilometers (117 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug 9. 2021. Firefighters and residents battled a massive forest fire on Greece's second largest island for a seventh day Monday, fighting to save what they can from flames that have ravaged vast tracts of pristine forest, destroyed homes and businesses and sent thousands fleeing. [Michael Varaklas/AP]
ECONOMY

Second batch of aid to wildfire victims worth €6.7 mln

household-borrowing-to-get-harder-in-cyprus
ECONOMY

Household borrowing to get harder in Cyprus

hellenic-development-bank-s-covid-19-guaranteed-loan-fund-sees-few-takers
ECONOMY

Hellenic Development Bank’s Covid-19 Guaranteed Loan Fund sees few takers

insurers-to-fast-track-fire-claims
ECONOMY

Insurers to fast-track fire claims