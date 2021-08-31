greece-to-tap-markets-with-reissue-of-5-year-and-30-year-bonds

Greece will be tapping the markets again with the reissuance of two bonds with duration of five and 30 years, respectively.

According to an announcement, the government has instructed Alpha Bank, Barclays, Citi, Commerzbank and Morgan Stanley to reissue the bond maturing on February 12, 2026, with a coupon at 0% and a bond maturing on January 24, 2052, with a coupon of 1.875%.

According to the announcement, the consortium transaction will take place soon, depending on market conditions. [ANA-MPA]