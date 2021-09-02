ECONOMY

Greece seeks higher bids for gas grid DEPA Infrastructure

Greece’s privatization agency on Thursday unsealed two binding offers for the state-controlled gas distribution network, DEPA Infrastructure and will ask bidders to increase their financial offers, it said on Thursday.

The agency has received two binding bids by Italgas SpA and Czech EP Investment Advisors for the utility.

It didn’t disclose the size of each offer.

Greece and its biggest oil refiner, Hellenic Petroleum , are jointly selling their 65% and 35% stakes respectively in DEPA Infrastructure. [Reuters]

