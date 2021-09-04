fourlis-sees-sales-grow-and-opens-new-ikea-store-in-sofia

Fourlis Group, which is the exclusive franchisee of IKEA, Intersport and The Athlete’s Foot in a number of countries, including Greece, has announced its sales during the first half of 2021 came to 185.7 million euros, up 16.5% from the same period in 2020, when they totaled €159.5 million.

In an announcement, it said that e-commerce sales for the group in January-June 2021 had reached €43.5 million, compared to €27.8 million a year earlier, up 57%. EBITDA was €13.3 million, compared to €5.3 million in January-June 2020, up 155%.

In addition, the year’s first-half consolidated profit before taxes came to €0.9 million, compared to pretax losses of 8.3 million in 2020.

The group’s net profit amounted to €0.6 million, while its net debt as of June 30 was €95.9 million, compared to €102.8 million a year earlier and €105.4 million on December 31, 2020.

The group’s retail home furnishing and accessories activity (IKEA) posted sales of €111.4 million in January-June, 5.1% higher than in 2020 (€106 million).

Sales in Greece decreased by 6.5%, while in the other countries sales increased by 24.6% compared to last year.

The company will follow up its successful “new generation” IKEA stores recently opened in Varna (Bulgaria) and Piraeus with one more in the Sofia Mall in the Bulgarian capital, set to launch this Wednesday.

In total, six IKEA stores operate in Greece, one in Cyprus and two in Bulgaria, along with nine pick-up points (six in Greece, two in Bulgaria and one in Cyprus).