nova-extends-broadcasting-deal-with-asteras

Subscription TV provider Nova, a company acquired by United Group, has extended an agreement with soccer club Asteras Tripolis for exclusive coverage of its home games into the 2021-22 season.

Nova also broadcasts the home games of Superleague teams Olympiakos, Aris, Atromitos and Giannina. Furthermore, Nova broadcasts games from Spain’s La Liga, Germany’s Bundesliga.

France’s Ligue 1, the Netherlands’ Eredivisie, Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League, England’s Championship League, Germany’s DFB-Pokal, the Coppa Italia and Coupe de France competitions, FIBA Europe’s Euroleague and EuroCup, and Italy’s Lega Basket Serie A.