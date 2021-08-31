Wind Hellas expands customer base, sales

Wind Hellas, the telephone service provider acquired a few days ago by United Group, saw both customers and sales rise in the second quarter of 2021.

Income from its services rose 5.3% year-on-year to €130.3 million and earnings before interest, taxes and asset depereciation and after leases increased by €2.4 million to €28.5 million, with the profit margin at 21.9%.

Wind’s mobile and landline telephony contracts rose 5.2% and 1.9% year-on-year, respectively.

“Our becoming part of a global telecommunications and information leader, such as UG, is for us an exciting milestone,” said Wind Hellas Chairman and CEO Nassos Zarkalis, adding that Wind’s acquisition will be finalized sometime in 2022.

Corporate clients rose 2.8% to 82,000, while fiber-optic cable service clients rose 42.7%, with Wind now operating 421,000 fiber-optic lines.

In the 12 months to June 30, 2021, Wind invested a total of €94.5 million, prioritizing the extension of its 5G network and the penetration of its fiber-optic network.

Wind has a total of 4.2 million subscribers and has annual revenue over €500 million.