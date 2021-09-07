ECONOMY FINANCE

New projects related to the environment

new-projects-related-to-the-environment
[Petros Karadjias/AP]

In the next few days the government will announce the inclusion of 12 more projects in the Recovery and Resilience Fund package of subsidies, and in mid-September it will put the eligibility criteria for the fund’s loans up for public consultation.

This summer’s wildfires and growing concern about the effects of climate change played their part in the selection of the second group of projects to get funded by the “Greece 2.0” package. Sources say that out of a total budget of 1.1 billion euros for those 12 projects, €750 million will concern plans related to such problems.

This list is set to include the National Reforestation Plan, the restoration of the former royal estate at Tatoi, as well as major flood prevention projects at Loutraki, Agioi Theodoroi, Lasithi, Lesvos, Corfu and elsewhere. It will also incorporate the procurement of 220 electric buses for public transportation services in Athens.

That will follow Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis’ announcement in July concerning the first set of 12 projects for funding from the package, which have a total budget of about €1.42 billion.

Finance
READ MORE
petsas-more-subsidies-for-local-authority-projects
ECONOMY

Petsas: More subsidies for local authority projects

plan-sees-extra-help-for-households-in-2022
FINANCE

Plan sees extra help for households in 2022

bill-is-set-to-slash-tax-on-donations
FINANCE

Bill is set to slash tax on donations

gov-t-to-tackle-power-hikes
ELECTRICITY RATES

Gov’t to tackle power hikes

early-bilateral-loan-payment
FINANCE

Early bilateral loan payment

is-end-nigh-for-ecb-s-pepp
ECONOMY

Is end nigh for ECB’s PEPP?