new-projects-related-to-the-environment

In the next few days the government will announce the inclusion of 12 more projects in the Recovery and Resilience Fund package of subsidies, and in mid-September it will put the eligibility criteria for the fund’s loans up for public consultation.

This summer’s wildfires and growing concern about the effects of climate change played their part in the selection of the second group of projects to get funded by the “Greece 2.0” package. Sources say that out of a total budget of 1.1 billion euros for those 12 projects, €750 million will concern plans related to such problems.

This list is set to include the National Reforestation Plan, the restoration of the former royal estate at Tatoi, as well as major flood prevention projects at Loutraki, Agioi Theodoroi, Lasithi, Lesvos, Corfu and elsewhere. It will also incorporate the procurement of 220 electric buses for public transportation services in Athens.

That will follow Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis’ announcement in July concerning the first set of 12 projects for funding from the package, which have a total budget of about €1.42 billion.