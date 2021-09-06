high-hopes-from-tender-for-deddie

The government and the management of Public Power Corporation (PPC) are harboring high expectations due to the participation of four strong investment funds in the final stage of the tender for the concession of a 49% stake in Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE).

According to a PPC bourse filing, binding offers came on Friday from CVC Capital Partners Group, which has evolved into one of the biggest investors in the country in recent years, the Luxembourg-based fund First Sentier, which specializes in infrastructure and has assets of $176 billion, the KKR (Kohlberg Kravis Roberts) multiple investment group, which boasts assets of $200 billion, and Australian fund Macquarie, which manages capital adding up to $500 billion and constitutes the world’s largest asset management company in the infrastructure sector.

The unsealing of the financial bids will take place after the inspection of the technical bids accompanying them. It is possible the DEDDIE tender’s preferred bidder will be announced by the prime minister at the Thessaloniki International Fair, along with the winning bidder in the tender for DEPA Infrastructure.