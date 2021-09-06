ECONOMY TOURISM

Crisis forces Celestyal Cruises to sell one of its vessels

crisis-forces-celestyal-cruises-to-sell-one-of-its-vessels

Nicosia-listed Louis plc, the parent company of Celestyal Cruises, has resorted to the sale of its Celestyal Experience cruise liner in order to ensure adequate liquidity and continue operating amid the pandemic.

The vessel was acquired last year from US giant Carnival, but Celestyal did not use it due to the reduced demand in the sector.

Louis anticipates a difficult 2022 for the industry, following occupancy rates of 30-40% in all companies’ cruise liners in the Aegean Sea this summer, according to port estimates.

Celestyal decided to end its activity for this year at the end of August in view of the poor market picture.

Tourism Business
READ MORE
hilton-strikes-deal-for-its-entry-into-the-santorini-market
BUSINESS

Hilton strikes deal for its entry into the Santorini market

the-big-greek-hotel-rush-is-on
BUSINESS

The big Greek hotel rush is on

aegean-we-re-past-the-worst
AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Aegean: We’re past the worst

blackstone-expands-greek-hotel-portfolio-with-elounda-blu
ECONOMY

Blackstone expands Greek hotel portfolio with Elounda Blu

santorini-sky-hotel-lands-robb-report-luxury-award
TOURISM

Santorini Sky hotel lands Robb Report luxury award

100-hotel-show-to-take-place-november-19-22
ECONOMY

100% Hotel Show to take place November 19-22