crisis-forces-celestyal-cruises-to-sell-one-of-its-vessels

Nicosia-listed Louis plc, the parent company of Celestyal Cruises, has resorted to the sale of its Celestyal Experience cruise liner in order to ensure adequate liquidity and continue operating amid the pandemic.

The vessel was acquired last year from US giant Carnival, but Celestyal did not use it due to the reduced demand in the sector.

Louis anticipates a difficult 2022 for the industry, following occupancy rates of 30-40% in all companies’ cruise liners in the Aegean Sea this summer, according to port estimates.

Celestyal decided to end its activity for this year at the end of August in view of the poor market picture.