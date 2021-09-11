ECONOMY

Scope Ratings takes Greece a notch from investment grade

scope-ratings-takes-greece-a-notch-from-investment-grade

German-based agency Scope ratings upgraded Greece’s sovereign credit rating late on Friday from BB to BB+, putting the country just one notch away from investment grade – the first rating agency to do so.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras commented that “this is the third time a rating agency has upgraded the country’s solvency level amid the health crisis and high-uncertainty conditions around the world, thereby offering yet another vote of confidence in Greece and its prospects. Without a doubt its is a positive development which is added to a chain of positive developments and economic index improvement recently.”

This Friday, September 17, Canada-based DBRS Morningstar is also due to issue a credit rating report on Greece.

Economy
READ MORE
European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference with Commissioner Nicolas Schmit on communication on a new occupational safety and health strategy framework in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2021. [Johanna Geron/Reuters]
ECONOMY

EU ministers want bloc’s budget rules to support investment, realistic debt cuts

inflation-hits-nine-year-peak
ECONOMY

Inflation hits nine-year peak

about-one-in-four-businesses-raised-prices-in-h1
ECONOMY

About one in four businesses raised prices in H1

finmin-staikouras-in-slovenia-for-eurogroup-ecofin
ECONOMY

FinMin Staikouras in Slovenia for Eurogroup, Ecofin

[Intime News]
ECONOMY

Bad-loan ratio to fall to single-digits in 2022

food-market-demands-cut-in-vat-rates
ECONOMY

Food market demands cut in VAT rates