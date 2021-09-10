FinMin Staikouras in Slovenia for Eurogroup, Ecofin

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras is visiting Brdo pri Kranju in Slovenia on Friday to take part in the informal meetings of the Eurogroup and Ecofin.

Eurozone finance ministers will discuss, among other things, current at the fiscal and macroeconomic level, the medium-term effects of the health crisis and lessons learned from its unequal impact on economic sectors and regions as well as the policy actions to be taken in order to avoid the risk of divergences between member states during the recovery period.

The creditworthiness of the corporate sector is also on the agenda, while possible measures will be considered to facilitate the restructuring and economic adjustment of the companies of the member states in the post-coronavirus era. [ANA-MPA]