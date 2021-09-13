Construction activity soars by almost 55% in June

Private building activity jumped 54.7% in June this year compared with the same month in 2020, with 2,069 building permits issued, representing 572,000 square meters in area and 2,344,000 cubic meters in volume, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) reported on Monday.

In a monthly report, the statistics service said that the June figures showed increases of 17.9% in permits, 57.5% in area and 54.7% in volume compared with the corresponding period last year.

In the first half of 2021, private building activity was up 36.8% in permits, 60.6% in area and 53.6% in volume compared with the same period last year.