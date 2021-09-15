def-to-return-to-delphi-in-2022

The Delphi Economic Forum announced on Tuesday that the seventh version of its flagship event will be taking place between April 6 and 9, 2022, marking a much-longed-for return to its customary premises at Delphi.

The forum’s annual meeting will seek to explore answers to the most vexing questions of the times: how to build back better and more resilient societies following the pandemic crisis; how to navigate through the pitfalls of division and discontent; and how to rethink deeply entrenched beliefs in foreign policy, security and economic growth, and better prepare for an ever-changing and fast-paced world.