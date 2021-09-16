at-least-four-competitive-bids-expected-for-port-of-iraklio

A minimum of four bidders are expected to submit offers for 67% of the Iraklio Port Authority by Friday’s deadline, set by state asset utilization fund TAIPED.

They are the consortium of Attica Group with Aktor, the Grimaldi group that owns Iraklio-based Minoan Lines, the consortium of GEK Terna with the Aviareps group, and a corporate scheme with the participation of Hania-based ferry operator ANEK, Kathimerini understands.

It remains unclear whether Thessaloniki Port Authority is going to join those four suitors in the bidding, and what the decisions of foreign cruise operators would be regarding placing an offer.