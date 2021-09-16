IT sector set to receive funds of around €6 bln

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis estimated on Wednesday during a discussion with representatives of companies in the Greek IT and telecommunications sector at the premises of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) that funds of 6 billion euros will be channeled to Greece’s information and telecoms sector over the next few years.

“This package will allow the financing of projects that will not only close wounds of the past but also open doors to the future,” he said.

The minister also pointed out that in order to take advantage of the huge opportunity created, the required project tendering processes must proceed quickly, but at the same time he expressed optimism that everything will be done “on time.”

“Especially with regard to the recovery fund, the European Commission has said that about 20% [of the resources] in each country should be channeled to IT and telecommunications projects. In Greece, this rate is about 25%, and, together with the other financial possibilities, they create a very large source of funding, which enables us to implement not only what is necessary, but also what is desired,” the minister said.

“We are talking roughly about €6 billion for this area in the coming years. I am optimistic that this huge project will be achieved,” he underlined.