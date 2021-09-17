minister-pledges-measures-to-tackle-inflation

“The government will face the imported inflation crisis with effective measures,” Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Friday in Parliament.

Georgiadis estimated that “by Christmas, the reverse course of this whole phenomenon will begin as global demand will be met, the Christmas period will be over and the economy will be slowly recovering.”

He stressed that, “as long as the forecasts of international companies for high growth in 2021 are confirmed, if necessary, there will be the fiscal space for additional support measures.

“The economic measures we have taken so far have had an extremely positive imprint and we say to the Greek citizens that, as we dealt with the previous crises, we will now face, with logic, prudence, wisdom but also with effective measures the imported inflation crisis,” Georgiadis said.